Faith community holds rally for more police accountability

On Friday, Ryan O'Neill, the former South Bend police sergeant involved in the on-duty shooting death of Eric Logan in June of 2019, was justified in his use of force, according to a special prosecutor.

In the wake of the verdict, faith leaders and community members gathered to pray and rally for more police accountability Saturday.

"Faith in Indiana" kicked off the rally at First United Methodist Church in downtown South Bend.

Family and community leaders said they would like South Bend Mayor James Mueller to follow through on his campaign promises, and adopt what they are calling a "peacemaker" platform.

They said they would like the mayor to strengthen the police discipline matrix system; work on creating a shift in the culture surrounding the police department; and provide more trainings for officers.

"We're the community, and we deserve to be informed of how our city is progressing. That's why we are asking for transparency of this entire process, so that none of us will have to go through what has taken place. We have sympathy and empathy for the family," said one pastor during the rally.

In a press release, Pastor James Williams said, "Mayor Mueller can begin a new chapter in policing in South bend. But he will need to show courage and leadership. The community will hold his feet to the fire until we have the change we need."

"And we are working together to bring about a better way, a better community and a better life for the generations to come," said another pastor.

People then walked to the site where Logan was shot and killed.

At the rally, 16 News Now spoke exclusively with Logan's mother Shirley Newbill for her first on-camera interview.

She shared what she thinks happened that night.

"He was at a friend's house. He had been drinking, and he was trying to get home to check on me, and he never made it...I want the truth to come out," said Newbill.

The rally ended at the County City Building.

Leaders said the rally was one way to make their voices heard.

The South Bend Police Chief, the mayor, and community leaders all said they agree that some change is needed.