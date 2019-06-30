Fair-goers stay cool at the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair

With the heat and humidity, it made for a scorching day at the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair.

So how is the fair is keeping everyone, both the people and the animals safe?

“If you want warm weather, you have a fair,” St. Joseph County 4-H president Jim Caldwell said. “As soon as the fair starts, it automatically warms up.”

It's no secret that this weekend was one of the hottest we've seen all summer.

Those at the St. Joseph County 4-H fair are making sure everyone stays hydrated while enjoying the fun in the sun.

“We encourage people over the PA system periodically to go get a drink of water, go into the air conditioned buildings and cool down,” Caldwell said.

Sometimes you can get caught up in all of the excitement.

“It’s easy to forget,” Caldwell said. “You know you're having a good time and then all of a sudden, you're no longer sweating.”

That’s why the fair has dozens of food vendors to keep you hydrated.

But of course, 4-H is about the animals, so how are they staying cool?

“There are fans everywhere and that really helps keep the air flow so it's not so hot in here and humid,” 4-H participant Gretchen Miller said. “We also keep the waters constantly full and give them electrolytes.”

Twelve-year-old Gretchen Miller knows how to keep her goats healthy.

“All the 4-H’ers are required to take a class called YQCA that teaches you different methods of keeping you safe,” Miller said.

She hasn't had any major scares with her goats but says she knows the warning signs of when they are overheated.

“They pant and they're usually really lethargic, usually mine are,” Miller said.

With temperatures forecasted in the 80s for the rest of the fair, Gretchen has tips on how all 4-H'ers can protect their animals.

“I think it's important to keep the water constantly full and giving them electrolytes,” Miller said.

As for what to do if people are struggling in the heat?

“They may get dizzy, or they may get light-headed, they may get a headache,” Caldwell said. “So the first thing you want them to do is get them some water and get into a cool place.”

The St. Joseph County 4-H Fair runs through next weekend.

