Fair for Sheltie Rescue hopes to raise money and spread awareness

Community Members in Elkhart stepped up to help raise money for rescue dogs across the area.

The Fair for Sheltie Rescue of Central Indiana was held Saturday afternoon, in Elkhart, to raise money for rescued Shetland Sheepdogs.

People volunteer with the organization to foster dogs that are waiting to be adopted. Sheltie Rescue covers the cost of medical treatments and other needs that the rescue dogs have.

Volunteers say they hope to raise awareness about the importance of caring for rescued pets.

"People just need to be aware that any animal should be treated with respect and care," says Sue Martin, a volunteer for Sheltie Rescue.

"If you don't want them, please, take them to a rescue, take them to the humane society. All you have to do is go online and look. There's rescues for every breed of animal out there."

All of the proceeds from the vendors, at the fair, go to support the organization.