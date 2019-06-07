Fair Oaks Farms cancels weekend event amid animal abuse allegations

The Fair Oaks Farms cancelled a weekend event amid animal abuse allegations.

The farm called off it's "Dog-a-Palooza" event for Saturday.

This comes a few days after an animal rights group, The Animal Recovery Mission, released an undercover video from one of the farm's properties. In the video, it shows employees throwing, pushing and kicking calves.

Some stores, like Family Express and Jewel-Osco, are no longer selling Fair Oaks' products.

The farm has fired four employees seen in the videos and has apologized for their actions. The sheriff is considering criminal charges.