Fact Check: could we experience a food shortage amid pandemic?

Industries all across the country are feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, especially agriculture. This is raising the question if a possible food shortage is on its' way.

Photo courtesy: MGN/USAF. Generic food pantry image.

While many farms and factories have suspended business during the coronavirus, don't expect to see any real changes to food availability in the coming weeks.

In fact-- there's more than enough food to supply the country.

The real issue is that farms and factories across the US aren't able to export, which is significantly affecting the economy.

Clinton Griffiths, Host of Ag Day Television, said we are not running out of food and there is not a shortage.

He says the biggest problem facing agricultural business is that more people are choosing to buy food at the grocery, instead of eating out.

While this is causing a significant change in the supply-chain, the biggest concern is for your neighbors.

“If you want to talk about food concern, the real concern is for people that can't afford to buy it right now or they've run out of money for next months,” Griffiths said. “So that to me is where we're seeing these long lines of demand and real concern about people being food insecure. If there's anything we can do as a community, its help during these times. Those that have can help provide for other people.”

The best way to help is by donating to a local food bank!

