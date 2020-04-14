Fact Check: Which branch of gov't has authority to reopen economy?

Politicians are going head-to-head over when to reopen the economy after weeks of tough social distancing guidelines aimed at fighting the new coronavirus.

President Trump and Governors disagreeing on who has the power to make that decision.

During Monday’s coronavirus task force briefing, President Donald Trump claimed “total” authority to decide how and when to reopen the economy.

But governors from both parties were quick to push back, noting they have primary responsibility for ensuring public safety in their states and would decide when it’s safe to begin a return to normal operations.

Dr. Jamie Smith, an associate professor in the department of Political Science at I-U South Bend, and he says this a complex issue.

While the Constitution puts limits on the power of both states and the federal government, there's been a tug-and-pull for power when certain issues arise, much like the pandemic we're facing now.

Dr Smith says since the New Deal Era, the national government has gained more power over the economy and regulating businesses, making money a big component of this decision.

“These are complex scenarios and as much as we want to have that clear division of power, it's not always there,” Dr. Smith said. “You have a federal system in the United States and many powers are shared or cut across jurisdictions. There are a lot of people addressing problems we were late to all three levels. We find ourselves in a moment of confusion about which level of government about who can address certain issues over others.”

It's still not clear exactly who can have total authority to decide when or how to reopen the economy but Dr. Smith it is going to take effort from all levels, and from both sides of the aisle, to reach a resolution.

