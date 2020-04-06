Fact Check: Is wearing a face mask in public effective?

We're answering your questions about face masks after the CDC released new guidelines, advising people to wear some kind of cloth mask when they go outside.

The new guidance, stemming from recent studies - showing people without symptoms play a bigger role in spreading COVID-19.

The CDC is asking people to make their own masks since medical personnel are facing a shortage of N-95 masks.

While there isn't significant evidence that homemade masks provide a tight enough seal or filter the air effectively, it is believed that adding filters will protect against transmission.

The surgeon general says wearing a facial covering should be in addition to proper social distancing and hand washing.

“If you're going to wear a face covering, please try not to touch your face,” said Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams. “Please be very, very careful about making sure you don't touch your face. If you're going to wear a face covering, please save the N-95 masks for healthcare workers who need them.”

