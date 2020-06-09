Fact Check: Free RV social media posts are fake

Like with most things, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is. That's the case with the social media posts going viral, claiming that one lucky person could win a free RV.

Viewers sent us several photos of different scams circulating online.

Two of the companies at the center of this scam are 'Newmar' and 'Jayco.'

Both companies took to Facebook to set the record straight and say they are not giving away a free RV.

Shannon Stover, Director of Marketing for Newmar, said, “The questions and concerns coming in, which frequents my email, was in the hundreds asking if this was real.”

Stover said they are not giving away free RV’s and if they ever do decide to run a promotion like this, they would promote it heavily on their website and Facebook.

Stover also said scams like this are common but there are a few things you can do if you want to know if a social media promotion is credible.

Go to the company’s website and see if they are promoting it on their page.

Beware of clicking on links but see where the post originated from.

Do not give any personal information until you have confirmed it is a credible source.