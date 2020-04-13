Fact Check: Does Michigan's stay-at-home order ban purchase of child safety seats?

Earlier this weekend, a photo from a Michigan Walmart racked up thousands of retweets on twitter, stated the executive order banned the purchase of child safety seats.

Michigan gubernatorial candidates Gretchen Whitmer and Bill Schuette. Photos from Wikimedia Commons

Governor Whitmer responded to the allegations, saying in part, "We've seen misinformation circulating, so I'd like to be very clear — the Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order does not ban the purchasing of car seats for children."

A spokesperson from Whitmer’s office called the post ‘ridiculous information.’

