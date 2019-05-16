Facebook, Tweet and Insta for royalty: The queen is hiring a social media manager

If you’ve always wished you could rub elbows with royals and post about it online, here’s your chance.

Queen Elizabeth is hiring a social media manager.

While the job offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience, it’s not the most stress-free career choice. The job listing makes it clear that your posts would be seen by millions of people around the world. No pressure.

What would it pay to work for the royal family? This position pays an annual salary of about £30,000, which equals a little more than $38,000, depending on your experience.

You’ll also get 33 days off every year, including bank holidays, free lunch and additional training. Not to mention, you'll have Buckingham Palace as a previous employer on your resume.

The queen’s digital communications manager will be responsible for finding new ways to increase her presence online. That would include managing articles on the royal family's website and posting to social media.

Qualifications for this position include a degree and previous experience managing digital products, preferably also in a high-profile environment.

You’ll also need some pretty good photography skills as the queen just started posting to Instagram in March and video skills are a plus.

If this sounds like your dream job, you can apply here.

The search closes May 26.

