Facebook CEO says he gave advice, not endorsement, to Buttigieg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is clarifying that his call to Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg over the summer should not be taken as an endorsement.

Zuckerberg contacted Buttigieg's campaign earlier this year with hiring recommendations. The Facebook CEO says a number of colleagues asked him to pass along their resumes.

He says he met Buttigieg through mutual friends and once appeared publicly together on Facebook live.

However, he said his recommendation to the presidential candidate should not be taken as an endorsement.

While Buttigieg is gaining momentum in Iowa, Democratic front-runner Elizabeth warren has been a frequent critic of Facebook. Warren has said the social media giant has too much power and should be broken up.

