FT5K raising money for Riley Children's Hospital Dance Marathon

St. Mary's students were joined by students from Notre Dame, Holy Cross and others in the community to raise money for Riley Children's Hospital during their annual FT5K.

Some families who've taken their children to Riley for serious illnesses also attended the event.

One mother and St. Mary's alum said she appreciate the work these students do to raise money for the hospital that saved her daughter's life.

“As a St. Mary's grad, I'm always humbled and just so happy to know that everyone is working so hard to raise money for families like us, where Riley saves so many children's lives and impacts our families in such a positive way,” said Riley family mother, Julia Everett.

Last year, these students broke the St. Mary's Dance Marathon fundraising record after raising more than $170,000.

They'll reveal this year’s fundraising total in April, just before the event.