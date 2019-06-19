Dairy Queen to give away free cones

Dairy Queen is celebrating the longest day of the year by giving away a free cone with any purchase.

The deal is being offered Friday, June 21.

You can get a free small regular or dipped cone. Dip options include Dreamsicle and chocolate.

To get the free cone, you have to use the DQ mobile app at a participating DQ location.

Additionally, while your readers are in-store they can enter The hAPPiest Sweeps Ever™ - a mobile game and sweepstakes giving fans the chance to win DQ gift cards and epic family vacations, including NASCAR® VIP Race and Universal Orlando Resort™ experiences.

