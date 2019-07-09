FOP launches crowdfunding for family of child who fell from cruise ship

The South Bend Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 36 has begun crowdfunding for the family of an officer whose daughter died while the family was on a cruise in Puerto Rico.

The tragedy happened Sunday, when 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand, the daughter of Officer Alan Wiegand, fell 11 stories from a cruise ship docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The South Bend FOP is inviting people to donate in order to help the family pay for funeral, travel and medical expenses.

If you want to donate, you can visit this Fundly page.

“All of our members are absolutely heartbroken about this horrible tragedy,” South Bend FOP Vice President Joshua Morgan said in a release. “The South Bend FOP is like a family, and we will join together and do everything we can to support the Wiegand family through this difficult time.”

