FDA warns that Miracle Mineral Solution may have deadly side effects

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is urging people not to drink a solution often promoted online as a remedy for autism, HIV, cancer and other conditions.

The products, known as Miracle Mineral Supplement, Miracle Mineral Solution, Master Mineral Solution, MMS, or chlorine dioxide protocol, are not approved by the FDA.

The agency says ingesting the solution, when mixed, is the same as drinking bleach, and it can have potentially life-threatening side effects.

The products were first promoted 20 years ago as a remedy for just about every ailment by a former scientologist.

This is not the first time that the FDA has issued such warnings about these products.

