FDA requires new warning for popular asthma, allergy drug

Sign for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration, Photo Date: Undated / Source: FDA via MGN
By  | 
Posted:

(NBC) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is requiring its strongest warning for a popular asthma and allergy drug.

The agency has announced its issuing a boxed warning for Singulair. The new label will advise doctors to avoid prescribing the medication for mild symptoms, especially those with hay fever.

The drug has carried a warning since 2008 about a link with an increased risk of depression, sleeping problems and suicidal thoughts.

The FDA now says a review of data last year shows the risks may outweigh the benefits in some patients.

 