The Food and Drug Administration is warning pet owners to throw away any Performance Dog frozen raw pet food.

A sample of the pet food tested positive for salmonella and listeria. It was sold in 2-pound frozen pouches.

Salmonella and listeria are dangerous for both pets and their owners.

The FDA advises anyone with performance dog products purchased after July 22 to throw it away.

More information on the recall is available in the FDA notice.