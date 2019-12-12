FCC votes to set up 3-digit suicide hotline number like 911

U.S. regulators are setting up a new three-digit number to reach a suicide prevention hotline.

Similar to 911 for emergencies, people will just need to dial 988 to seek help -- once it's implemented.

Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline uses a 10-digit number, 800-273-TALK. Callers are routed to one of 163 crisis centers, where counselors answered 2.2 million calls last year.

Thursday's vote by the Federal Communications Commission starts the months-long process to set up 988. The next step is a comment period before the FCC moves to an order.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/12/2019 11:16:47 AM (GMT -5:00)

