FBI warns of COVID-19-related scams, tips on protecting kids online

With millions of Americans out of work, scammers are on the prowl.

The FBI has already had hundreds of complaints about COVID-19 scams. Scammers are leveraging the COVID-19 pandemic to steal your money, your personal information, or both. Protect yourself and do your research before clicking on links.

The FBI also wants to warn parents, educators, caregivers and children about the dangers of online sexual exploitation and signs of child abuse. With school being out, children may be spending more time online.

Our Lauren Moss spoke with FBI Detroit Special Agent in Charge Steven M. D’Antuono for tips on protecting your money and your kids.