FBI searches for suspect in several armed robberies

The FBI is asking for help finding Ryan Smith, a 56-year-old man who is wanted in connection with several armed robberies in northern Indiana over the last month.

From the FBI Indianapolis Division:

The FBI is asking for the public’s help locating a man believed to be the suspect in an armed robbery Wednesday, September 25 in East Chicago, Indiana - as well as several additional armed robberies in the northern Indiana area over the last month.

At 11:30 a.m. September 25, 56-year-old Ryan Smith, who has a history of armed robberies, allegedly robbed Allied Cash Advance, 4802 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN, at knifepoint.

Smith is also a suspect in the following incidents:

• September 22, 6:50 p.m., Family Dollar, 130 W. Ridge Rd, Griffith, IN. The suspect produced a note and placed a knife against an employee’s stomach.

• September 21, 12:36 p.m., Boost Mobile, 2741 169th St, Hammond, IN. The suspect produced a note and implied he had a firearm.

• September 21, 11:31 p.m., Briar East Liquors, 3217 169th St., Hammond, IN. The suspect produced a note, implied he had a firearm, and was armed with a knife.

Similar robberies were reported in East Chicago, Indiana this month and Smith was determined to be a suspect in those robberies as well.

Smith is 5’11’ and 192 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the FBI’s Merrillville Resident Agency Gang Response Investigative Team (GRIT) at 219.942.4900, or the FBI’s Indianapolis office at 317.595.4000. Tips can remain anonymous.