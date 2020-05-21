FBI says Texas naval base shooting is 'terrorism-related'

The FBI says a shooting at a Texas naval air station that wounded a sailor and left the gunman dead is being investigated as “terrorism-related.”

The shooting began around 6:15 a.m. Thursday at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi.

U.S. officials speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation say the shooter tried to speed through a gate at the base in a vehicle, but security personnel put up a barrier to stop him.

They say the man then got out of the car and opened fire, wounding a member of the security force at the base.

The shooter was killed by security personnel.