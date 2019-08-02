FBI offers reward for information on missing woman thought to be kidnapped

The FBI is offering up to a $10,000 reward for help finding a woman missing from Gary who is thought to have been kidnapped.

The FBI's Merrillville Resident Agency Gang Response Investigative Team, or GRIT, is asking for the public's help finding 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, who was last seen at a concert in Tinley Park, Illinois, on Saturday, July 27.

Buchanan's family reported her missing Monday, July 29, saying she has never disappeared like this in the past.

Buchanan is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 135 pounds with black hair. The FBI says she was last seen wearing a purple dress, denim jacket, several necklaces, a bracelet and a hair clip. She has tattoos on both forearms.

Anyone with information on what happened to Buchanan is asked to call the FBI at 219-942-4655. Tips may remain anonymous.

