FBI executes search warrant at South Bend dentistry

The FBI executed a federal search warrant at South Bend Family Dentistry on Thursday morning.

Nearly two dozen boxes were taken out of the Portage Avenue office and loaded into an unmarked FBI vehicle.

FBI officials wouldn't say why the dentistry is under investigation. 16 News Now is working to gather more information.

South Bend Family Dentistry declined to comment, but they did say they will be open today.

The St. Joseph County assessor has confirmed the dentistry is owned by Trang K. Mai, who has operated South Bend Family Dentistry, P.C. since 1987.

