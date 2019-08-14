FBI asks for help finding man in connection with woman's death

The FBI is asking for help finding James McGhee, a Gary man who is wanted in connection with the death of a 27-year-old woman.

Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, a 27-year-old from Gary, was reported missing on July 29.

McGhee was the last person Buchanan was known to be with at a concert in Tinley Park, Illinois, on July 27.

Investigators found a body in the Thornton Lansing Road Nature Preserve that is believed to be Buchanan, but a positive ID by the Cook County, Illinois, medical examiner is still pending.

The FBI is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of McGhee. He is 5'9", 235 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

McGhee is known to frequent Gary, Hammond and Chicago.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 219.942.4655. Tips can remain anonymous.

