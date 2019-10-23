FBI arrest Lake Co. man for 1988 murder, rape of Gary woman

A Lake County man has been arrested and charged for the murder and rape of a 23-year-old Gary woman in 1988.

Colleen Callahan's body was found Nov. 9, 1988, in an abandoned house in Gary.

The FBI says 56-year-old Tyrone Andrew McKee, of Merrillville, has been charged with the crime.

The FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team, or GRIT, began reinvestigating Callahan's murder in 2018.

"With the advances in technology, especially DNA, increased resources and once-reluctant witnesses now willing to come forward to provide information years later, cases that once did not have enough evidence to charge now become cases that can be prosecuted," Hobart Police Department and GRIT task force officer Detective Sgt. Nicholas Wardrip said in a release from the FBI.

McKee has been charged with murder, murder while committing or attempting rape, and rape.

