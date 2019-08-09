FBI: La Porte man submitted books containing child porn for publication

A 50-year-old La Porte man has been charged with transportation of child pornography for submitting books for publication consideration with photos and illustrations depicting children engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Michael Christianson reportedly submitted three books for publication with such images, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Indiana.

The books Christianson reportedly submitted for publication also encouraged children to "play" naked with one another and with adults, including naked adults.

"The forms of 'play' encouraged by the books include hand-to-genital and genital-to-genital contact," according to the release.

The attorney's office says the books appear to be aimed at children. They are written in large font and use simple words, with most sentences rhyming.

Christianson was convicted of child molesting in 2002 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison and lifelong registration as a sexually violent predator. He was released in 2016, though, and was on probation when he is alleged to have transported child pornography.

FBI agents from the Charlotte Division originally received the complaint about Christianson's books around July 2. FBI agents in Indiana were then contacted to follow up.

Anyone with information about Christianson having contact with children is encouraged to contact the FBI at 219-942-4900.

