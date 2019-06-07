FACT responding to crash near Heritage Square

The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team is being called to the scene of a crash on State Road 23 near Heritage Square Drive.

The crash happened around 4:56 p.m., dispatch confirmed. The latest dispatch was told was that two vehicles were involved, and FACT was responding. No information on potential injuries was immediately available.

S.R. 23 is at least partially blocked at this time, and motorists are encouraged to stay away from the area as police investigate.

