FACT investigating fatal accident in Walkerton

The St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating after a crash leaves one person dead and another injured.

Just after midnight Saturday morning, St. Joseph County Police were dispatched to a call of suspicious person on Osborne Trail in Walkerton.

Upon arriving, officers discovered a male who had wrecked his vehicle approximately 100 from the roadway rolling it multiple times.

Officers and a K-9 later discovered a body of a female approximately 250 feet further from the vehicle.

The male suspect was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment and the Fatal Alcohol Crash Team was called to investigate.

Names will not be released until completion of notification of the family of the deceased.