FACT investigating crash that sent 2 to hospital with serious injuries

The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team is investigating after two people were seriously hurt – one of them ejected from the car – in a single-vehicle crash with a tree Wednesday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Shively Road, which is southwest of Wakarusa and northwest of Nappanee.

Police say the driver, a 23-year-old man from Nappanee, lost control and hit two trees. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash.

