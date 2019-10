The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team is investigating a crash in Osceola.

Two vehicles collided in the area of Ash Road and Henry Road around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

A coroner tells us a vehicle was turning left out of a subdivision when it was T-boned by a pick-up truck.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was a man in his seventies. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

16 News Now is on scene and will update this story as we learn more.