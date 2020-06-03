FACT investigating car, motorcycle crash

St. Joseph County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team is investigating after a car hit a motorcyclist Tuesday night.

Police were called to the intersection of South Michigan Street and Barbie Street around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Capt. Tim Spencer, St. Joseph County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team, tells 16 News Now, a 19-year-old woman, from South Bend, was driving southbound on Michigan Street.

As she was turning left on Walter Street, that’s when she hit the motorcyclist driving northbound.

The motorcyclist is seriously injured. The 19-year-old driver of the car has minor injuries.

