UPDATE: Police search for driver who left scene of serious crash; victim identified

Police are searching for a driver who allegedly left the scene of a crash with a moped near Potato Creek State Park Tuesday night.

The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) was called to investigate the crash, which happened around 9:07 p.m. in the 64000 block of Oak Road in St. Joseph County, dispatch confirmed.

Authorities are looking for a white, silver or light gray 1998 to 2000 Volkswagen Passat that reportedly left the scene. The vehicle would have damage to the lower right front grill and/or headlight.

The driver of the moped, 22-year-old Tyler Zieber of LaPorte, suffered serious injuries to the leg and head, according to Lt. Tim Williams. As of Wednesday afternoon, Zieber remains in critical, but stable, condition.

Both vehicles were traveling north toward South Bend when the car and moped were in a sideswipe collision, Williams said.

Anyone with information about this crash or a vehicle matching the above description is asked to call FACT at 235-9034.

