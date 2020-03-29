FACT Team investigating after man hit by vehicle in Mishawaka

The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team is investigating after a man was hit by a vehicle.

It happened in connection to a domestic situation in the 1900 block of E. 4th Street, near S. Home Street in Mishawaka.

Police responded to a call after midnight on Sunday. A woman told them that she had been assaulted by a man who had taken her phone.

When officers arrived, they found the caller, 26-year-old Evelyn Cross-Malone, standing outside of a car.

They also found a man lying near the tree lawn with injuries. He was taken to Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Cross-Malone was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.