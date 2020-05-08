FACT CHECK: The importance of wearing masks

Wearing face masks are becoming the new norm across America but some people are still hesitant to put one on.

Some people may think there's no point in wearing a mask, but health officials continue to urge that people wear them to help flatten the curve because you never know who you could be infecting.

Across the country and right here at home, wearing masks is becoming more and more common with many stores requiring them and offering them at the door.

Major airlines and Amtrak are also requiring passengers wear face coverings as they travel.

The CDC still recommends wearing face masks when you are out in public and social distancing guidelines aren't easy to maintain.

One local health official says wearing a face mask is as simple as being a good neighbor.

"That face covering is really the barrier between my respiratory droplets getting on to you and infecting you with the virus and vice versa," Berrien County Health Department's Gillian Conrad said. "So it's really important that everyone is following the directives and recommendations to wear face coverings when you're out in public when maintaining that 6 foot distance from people is difficult to achieve so that we can continue to protect one another. It's less about protecting me from you and more about protecting you from me. It is a way so we can show respect and love towards one another by making sure that we're keeping our entire community safe including those who are at highest risk for severe illness with this virus."

In Michigan right now, face coverings are required in all public enclosed spaces.

In St. Joseph County, Indiana, face masks are mandated under a public health order until July 4.

