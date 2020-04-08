FACT CHECK: No connection between 5G and the coronavirus

There are plenty of rumors swirling around on the internet involving cell towers and the coronavirus. Tonight we're digging deeper.

16 News Now has learned that there's absolutely no truth to that rumor and countries and companies around the world are working hard to make sure people know the truth.

It's a popular conspiracy theory on the internet claiming areas with 5G antennas are more prone to have a coronavirus outbreak.

Actor Woody Harrelson added fuel to the fire in a since deleted Instagram post claiming people in Wuhan, China were taking down cell antennas to stop the spread.

The image has proven to be unrelated.

In the United Kingdom, people have burned several 5G towers as a result of the rumor and British health officials are urging people to stop.

"So the 5G story is complete and utter rubbish," NHS England National Medical Director Stephen Powis said. "It's nonsense, it's the worst kind of fake news. The reality is that the mobile phone networks are absolutely critical to all of us, particularly in a time when we are asking people to stay at home and to not see relatives and friends. But in particular, those are also the phone networks that are used by our emergency services and our health workers."

Social media sites are doing their part to stop this conspiracy theory.

YouTube says they will be removing 5G - Coronavirus related videos from search results.

Facebook says it's starting to take down any claims linking the virus to 5G Networks.