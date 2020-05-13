FACT CHECK: More stimulus packages on the way?

Last week saw the worst jobs report since the Great Depression with the unemployment rate now at 14.7%.

With so many people struggling, those in Congress are working on more relief packages.

Many Americans have either received their initial stimulus check or it is on the way.

But many are saying that's not enough and now in Washington there are multiple proposals on the table.

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Kamala Harris announced over the weekend their plans for the Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act.

The plan would give Americans $2,000 a month for individuals making less than $100,000 a year.

Couples would receive $4,000 a month.

People exceeding the income limits would receive reduced payments.

The payments would be available even to those who don't have a social security number but still pay taxes.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi proposed a $3 trillion dollar aid package known as the HEROES Act.

It would have a second round of stimulus payments, much like the ones you may have already received, $200 billion in hazard pay for essential workers and $75 billion for coronavirus testing.

The massive plan is drawing reactions from both sides of the aisle.

"The HEROES Act focuses on three pillars, opening our economy safely and soon, honoring our heroes and then putting much needed money into the pockets of the American people," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. "We can all agree that we must open our economy as quickly as we can, but we must do so based on science and data."

"It's got so much unrelated to the coronavirus," Sen. Lindsey Graham said. "It's dead on arrival here in terms of a viable idea. The amount of money, and the way you spend the money, and the amount of provisions in the bill make it impossible for it to get out of the Senate."

The earliest the House could vote on the HEROES Act would be Friday.

If it passes, as you heard, it would have a tough time getting through the Senate.

We will continue to keep you up to date on negotiations on Capitol Hill and how they could affect your wallet.