FACT CHECK: Michigan's stay-at-home order sparks protests in Lansing

On Monday, we gave you a closer look at what's in Michigan's Stay at Home order.

Tonight, there is growing frustration from some in the Great Lakes State over that order so much so that thousands went to Lansing this afternoon to protest Governor Whitmer.

Some Michiganders are saying the Governor has gone too far and call the stay at home order a tyranny, while Governor Whitmer says she respects everyone's right to protests, she hopes it's done in a safe way.

In the Governor's latest stay-at-home order issued last Thursday, Whitmer banned travel between two residences, to in-state vacation residences, the use of motor boats and ordered stores to close certain areas that sell items such as garden tools and furniture.

That sparked a backlash among Michiganders, many protesting in Lansing today as part of Operation Gridlock, a protest put on by the Michigan Conservative Coalition.

Organizers say the protest is about protecting their rights, while Governor Whitmer says the order is about saving lives.

"We've gone out of our way to make it non-partisan," Michigan Conservative Coalition's Matthew Seely said. "This is about Michigan citizens just saying that our civil liberties are being violated and this has gone too far."

"I know that people are angry and that's okay," Whitmer said. "If you want to take it out and send it my way, if it makes you feel better that's fine. I support your right to free speech and I respect your opinions. I just urge you. Don't put yourself at risk and don't put others at risk either. I was really disappointed to see people congregating, not wearing masks. We know that this rally endangered people."

Local state Sen. Kim LaSata also opposes the latest stay at home order. She sent a letter to Whitmer earlier this week saying the order could risk further EEE infection, the mosquito borne illness that plagued the state last fall.

The current Stay-At-Home order runs through the end of April, as the debate over how strong it could be continues tonight.

