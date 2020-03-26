FACT CHECK: Michigan State Police are not making random traffic stops

We're digging deeper and answering some of your questions after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a stay-at-home order for all Michiganders.

Yesterday we focused on Indiana, today we're heading up north to Michigan.

The answer remains the same, no you will not be pulled over just for being out and about.

Michigan State Police are not stopping residents just for being on the roads.

It is still okay to go the grocery store or a doctor appointment or to check in on family members.

Officers hope that residents are taking this action seriously and choose to stay home.

Just know that it is okay to be out for essential travel.

“The Michigan State Police, we are not out randomly stopping people and we are not doing any business checks of those non-essential businesses to make sure that they are in compliance with this particular order,” SPL/LT. DuWayne Robinson said. “We are doing our normal duties as law enforcement agencies taking calls for service. We are also stopping cars who are out violating some of the more egregious violations.”

Now one of those egregious violations would be speeding.

SPL/LT. Robinson says on Wednesday he was hearing from troopers that they were pulling people over for going 30 miles an hour over the speed limit.

He says he doesn't want to see avoidable accident that send people to the hospitals that are already overwhelmed.

