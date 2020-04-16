FACT CHECK: How did the coronavirus originate?

There's growing talk about how exactly the coronavirus originated in China and tonight we're digging deeper.

Right now there is no clear answer as to what caused this and now the U.S. intelligence community is looking into whether or not the coronavirus could be man-made.

NBC News is reporting that current and former intelligence officials are looking into whether the coronavirus could have spread from a Chinese research lab in Wuhan studying diseases in bats.

One official says its a possibility, but not the most likely possibility.

Chinese officials denied these accusations today saying that the World Health Organization has said there is no evidence the virus that causes COVID-19 was made in a lab.

The United States is still looking for a source.

"A majority of the views right now is that it is natural, that it was organic," Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said. "But I think we need to continue to work this, and once we get beyond the pandemic, we'll have a chance to look back and really find out what happened, and then to take the proper precautions to make sure that we prevent this in the future. We do know one thing, if the Chinese government, the party had been more transparent earlier, it would've helped us in terms of staying ahead of this virus, being able to understand its DNA, develop therapeutics and vaccines much quicker, and to this day, they need to be far more forthright than what they've been."

A recent Pew Research survey found that nearly 30% of Americans believe the coronavirus was created in a lab.

But as of right now there is no hard evidence to support that theory.

We'll continue to keep you up to date on what the U.S. Intelligence learns.

