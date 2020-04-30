FACT CHECK: How can you protect your dogs from coronavirus?

A family pug that tested positive for the coronavirus down in North Carolina and it's believed to be the first dog to have it.

Meet Winston. It's believed he contracted COVID-19 from his owners, both doctors in North Carolina and their son.

The family took part in a study at Duke University focusing on how the body responds to infection.

The Centers for Disease Control says there is no evidence that animals can spread the virus and the risk of animals spreading the virus to humans is very low.

Winston's family says that since this is an evolving disease and there are many questions that more research is needed.

"We're just one story, one family and one dog, but I definitely think that we gave him the virus," Dr. Heather McLean said. "We didn't realize our symptoms were due to Coronavirus. And so we couldn't socially distance from ourselves and from our animals. I think we have to be careful about taking one case that's from a research study and generalizing it. We really need to use science to guide our decisions and we need to participate in research to advance our knowledge. So, that would be my advice."

"Preparation is the smarts that is called for the rest is calmness," Dr. David Visser of Center for Animal Health said. "We can do that. We have great teams working for safety of people and other teams working for safety of pets. One health, one world situation. We're all in this together."

The CDC recommends that owners should treat their pets like any other family member to protect them.

So that means limiting interaction with other animals and avoiding places such as dog parks.

if you get sick, experts recommend you should avoid contact with your pet.

And as always practice good hygiene around your pets.