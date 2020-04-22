FACT CHECK: How are coronavirus deaths counted?

There's new information tonight that the first coronavirus death in the United States actually happened 20 days earlier than previously thought.

Autopsies from the Santa Clara County Coroner in California just came back this week confirmed that the first American death was actually on February 6.

The first death was initially thought to have been in Washington state on February 26.

Around the country, numbers are expected to rise as medical examiners continue to complete death investigations.

Back here in Indiana, the state says they are changing how they will be reporting coronavirus deaths by the end of this week.

"We will be including our presumptive positive cases in our death total," Indiana Dept. of Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said. "What this means is that a physician actually listed COVID-19 as the underlying cause of the death for a patient but there was no documented COVID-19 test for that individual. We'll explain more about this toward the end of the week and post that data. This will show our death numbers to increase that's higher than what we've typically seen. I want to make sure that everyone understands that these are not new deaths. Rather, we are capturing the deaths that have occurred really since this pandemic began and are now available to us and with that information, post them appropriately on our website."

We've also gotten some questions about how counties are reporting... and the disparity in positive cases around the area.

A viewer reached out wondering why Pulaski County only has one positive case.

Pulaski County has tested 104 people which is roughly .9% of its population.

Compare that to St. Joseph County, which has tested roughly .7% of its population.

We will be sure to keep you updated on how reporting cases changes during this pandemic.

.

