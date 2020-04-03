FACT CHECK: How are coronavirus cases counted?

We are monitoring the number of cases of coronavirus here in Michiana, but sometimes you'll notice the numbers fluctuate and tonight we're digging deeper.

For cases in St. Joseph County you might be noticing the numbers the state reports is often different than the number the county is reporting.

That's because there's a difference in the way the two report their numbers

The Indiana State Department of Health releases their numbers every day at 10 a.m. which is updated data as of midnight the night before.

In St. Joseph County, health officials usually are releasing numbers in the late afternoon after they can sort out all of their data.

It's a little complicated because St. Joseph County has more testing sites and is therefore, seeing people from all over.

"The bigger source of fluctuation I think is the results we get from LabCorp are for any of the St. Joseph County providers are testing some patients from Elkhart, some patients from Marshall County," St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox said. "We've had patients from Illinois and Michigan. We get all of those reports and then we have to sort it out and say, 'Oh actually that person's from Michigan. That one's from Illinois.' So I know there's been at least two days where we've been like, 'Yeah well sorry we were wrong on that.' We've had to back it off by one or two or something."

Now when it comes to reporting cases and recoveries, as of Friday, St. Joseph County is reporting a total of 77 cases, but 20 people have recovered.

That means that 57 people are still battling this virus.