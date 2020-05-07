FACT CHECK: Health officials urge against coronavirus parties

Coronavirus parties: those two words together sound like an oxymoron but it's actually a disturbing pattern that health officials are seeing pop up.

In Washington state, health officials are concerned that people are attending coronavirus parties where people deliberately hang out with a person who has tested positive with the hope of getting sick themselves to get it out of the way.

It's drawing comparisons to chicken pox parties parents used to hold to expose their unvaccinated children to the disease.

Here at home, local officials are pleading that people do not partake in these events in order to keep everyone safe.

"It's really irresponsible for people who know or who think that they know they have the virus to reengage in normal activities that are interacting with a lot of other people because you may or may not have the level of immunity that you think you have," Berrien County Health Department's Gillian Conrad said. "You don't know how long that would last. So this is a very bad idea. Coronavirus parties go against every single piece of public health advice that we have been giving to our public thus far. We do not encourage anyone to be engaging in these sorts of activities. First and foremost because it's illegal under the stay home, stay safe order. Then secondly because it is an extremely risky and bad idea for your health and the health of those around you."

As a reminder, all social gatherings are currently prohibited under Michigan's Stay Home, Stay Safe order which has just extended to May 28.

In Indiana, social gatherings of more than 25 people are banned until stage 2 of the Back on Track Indiana plan ends on May 24.