FACT CHECK: Eviction and foreclosure freezes

Many people still unemployed and facing issues getting unemployment benefits, people are struggling to pay their bills including their mortgage and rent.

Just yesterday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb extended the state of public health emergency until June 4, meaning there is still a pause on evictions and foreclosures across the state until at least then.

Gov. Holcomb initially signedExecutive Order 20-06 back on March 19.

That order says no eviction or foreclosure actions can be initiated between the time the order went into effect until when the state of emergency has ended.

It goes on to say that the order shouldn't be construed as relieving any individual of their obligations to pay rent, to make mortgage payments or to comply with any other obligations.​

Here locally, the St. Joseph County Police Department continues to comply with the Executive Order.

"We've seen unemployment at a level that we've never ever seen before," St. Joseph County Police Department Attorney Troy Warner said. "If we have, it was during the Great Depression. There are a lot of folks who are choosing from putting food on the table to keeping their lights on and paying their rent. You've got the federal government and state government both feel this is important during this uncertain time economically and employment wise that it's important that we're not throwing people out on the streets."

It's important to note that a state of emergency is different than a stay at home order which of course has expired in Indiana.

The state of emergency allows the state to help provide more resources in a quicker fashion.

In Michigan, Governor Whitmer has a similar order in place that runs through May 15 that stops eviction and foreclosure proceedings.

It is a separate order from the state's state of emergency that currently runs until May 28.