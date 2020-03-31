FACT CHECK: Could utilities be affected during pandemic?

We've received a lot of questions about whether or not internet and electricity could be shut off tomorrow, April 1st, amidst the pandemic.

We reached out to both Indiana Michigan Power and AT&T to separate fact from fiction.

Phil Hayes, Senior Public Relations Manager with AT&T said there are no planned outages in or around south bend.

While demand is high, it's not affecting internet accessibility.

Indiana Michigan Power said there are no plans to disconnect power in any of the communities Indiana Michigan Power serves.

I&M spokesperson, Cchnee Garrett, said "I&M knows many of our customers are facing unusual financial hardships. Which is why I&M has temporarily suspended all service disconnections for non-payment. We urge customers to try and keep accounts current."

Garrett also said if a customer is having trouble paying a bill, they should contact I&M through their Facebook or Twitter page or call the hotline numbers 24/7.

Indiana customers: 1-800-311-4634

Michigan customers: 1- 800-311-6424