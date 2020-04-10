FACT CHECK: Can cats get the coronavirus?

Last weekend, a tiger in the Bronx Zoo became the first animal in the United States to become infected with the coronavirus and it's raised questions again about whether your pets can be infected.

Early researchshows that cats can in fact catch the coronavirus, but vets are saying that this is something to be aware of, not to be alarmed of.

The tiger at the Bronx Zoo is believed that have been infected by a zoo employee who wasn't showing symptoms.

That has brought up a ton of questions about our very own pets.

Very early research shows that cats and ferrets can catch the coronavirus.

But dogs, chickens, pigs and ducks are not likely to be infected.

This latest research has prompted an investigation by the World Health Organization.

Our pet vet says it's important to be aware of the new research, but it isn't anything to freak out about.

"This definitely has set off an awareness alarm but not a reactivity alarm," Dr. David Visser of the Center for Animal Health said. "I want people to be aware that there does seem to be a susceptibility issue for cats. But in terms of fears or getting rid of cats or dumping your cats off. That is not the response whatsoever. We want to make sure that pets are able to stay in their homes. People are not afraid of their pets. We just want them to be aware of the research as it comes out, sharing with people that the susceptibility is there but not necessarily the likelihood of a natural transmissions. "

Dr. Visser says if you are feeling sick or have the coronavirus to not snuggle with your pets.

There is still no research indicating that pets can pass on the virus to humans either.

It is national hug your dog day, so you can still do that while following healthy behavior like washing your hands.