FACT CHECK: Are golf courses open during the stay-at-home orders?

Many of you have been wondering if you can get out and hit the links during the stay-at home order.

It depends on where you are going, but the quick answer is yes, there are still golf courses open in the Michiana area.

In Indiana, Governor Holcomb has allowed for golf courses to be open during the stay-at-home order.

However, some Indiana courses are choosing to close out of an abundance of caution.

But up in Michigan, after some initial confusion. Governor Whitmer's office confirmed that golf courses are not an essential business and must be closed through the stay at home order.

The owner of Brookwood Golf Course up in Buchanan is frustrated with having to shut down.

"What else is better than the natural thing to do social distancing in golf?" Joe Thomas said. "There's a rule in the golf and the etiquette so you are just naturally and socially at least six feet and a lot further than that apart from each other. So what's wrong with golf? This is a devastating impact for 800 plus golf courses in the state. I don't think any of us need more loans. We don't know how, I don't know how I'm going to proceed to be honest."

Now for the courses that are still open in Indiana, there are safety precautions put in place such as one person per cart and clubhouses are closed.

You are encouraged to call the course ahead of time to make sure they are still open.

For a full list of open golf courses in the area, click here.