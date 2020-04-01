FACT CHECK: Are fabric stores considered an essential business?

We know there are plenty of questions as to what is considered an essential business and today we're digging deeper.

16 News Now has been looking into whether or not fabric stores are considered an essential business?

There's definitely a bit of a gray area when it comes to the fabric stores

On Tuesday, Michigan's Attorney General denied a request from Jo-Ann Fabrics to remain open.

But in Indiana, some fabric stores are re-opening and workers have reached out to us with concerns.

Around the country, some Hobby Lobby stores are remaining open despite states issuing stay at home orders.

.

Over the weekend, Business Insider obtained an internal memo from corporate instructing managers on how to talk to law enforcement if they are questioned.

Stores in Wisconsin and Indiana have been forced to close by local health departments.

But here in Michiana, some Hobby Lobby's are still open and workers are concerned.

You're looking at pictures sent to 16 News Now from inside a local store where employees are wearing social distancing buttons.

As you can see from the sign, the store says they are operating as an essential business because they offer PPE Mask supplies, educational supplies and other supplies for home offices.

But workers say they haven't been given PPE to protect themselves.

We reached out to Hobby Lobby for a comment but they did not respond.

The Michigan Attorney General said that fabric stores like Jo-Ann Fabrics can still provide essential goods through online shopping that the stores must temporarily close to protect the public.

