Valentine's Day is the busiest day of the year for local florists

Americans spend nearly $27.8 billion on Valentine's Day each year, and one of the most popular gifts is flowers.

Heaven and Earth floral shop in South Bend says it is the busiest day of the year. Workers have spent months preparing for the rush, including those last-minute gift orders.

"Valentine's Day is game day for a florist," owner Dan Graf said. "It's all hands on deck, pedal to the metal. We're busy arranging, drivng, storing and moving arrangements. It's full speed ahead."

