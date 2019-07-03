F-22 Raptor from U.S. Air Force will headline air show in Goshen this Saturday

Pilots are preparing themselves for the 2019 America's Freedom Fest at the Goshen Municipal Airport this Saturday.

It's one of the largest, one-day air shows in the country and this year, the headliner is an F-22 Raptor from the US Air Force.

“The F-22 Raptor is capable of going twice the speed of sound, it's called Mock 2.0,” said 2nd Lt. Samuel Eckholm of the Air Force. “When you're driving down the highway, you're going 60 miles per hour, you're going about a mile a minute. The F-22 can go 20 times as fast as that.”

The jet is one of only 187 in the world and it's coming to Goshen for America's Freedom Fest.

“We have our pilot, Major Paul Lopez, co-signed 'Loco,' who will be flying the demonstration, then we have our narrator on the ground who puts a voice to what you're going to see,” said Lt. Eckholm. “He'll be describing the maneuvers to you, he'll be talking about some of the details and some of the facts behind the jet.”

"Loco" is the Spanish word for crazy, and that's exactly what you'd have to be to fly a jet like this.

“What happens is he puts the engines into full afterburner, so what that means is it just pumps as much gas as possible into the engines and that's when you'll see the fireballs erupting from the back,” said Lt. Eckholm. “It'll just be lit up with this glow and that's when you'll hear it.”

The reactions from the crowd are priceless.

“When the Raptor's performing, I'll have my camera, I'll be down there and I'll be shooting all the families, all the kids,” said Lt. Eckholm. “I know the demo so well, that I know when he's doing the sneak passes and when it's going to be loud. It's just crazy to see the fans smile and cover their ears and have that look of 'wow' seeing such a crazy jet in the air.”

The demonstration will last 20 minutes and is one of the many events in the air show. There will also be a demonstration of other aircrafts, the Shockwave Jet Truck, vendors, and a fireworks finale.

America's Freedom Fest is this Saturday at the Goshen Airport.

Gates open at 1 p.m. and it starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages six to 12.

Children five and under get in free, as do and veterans with a valid military ID.

